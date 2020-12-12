Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MEIYF stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Mercialys has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

