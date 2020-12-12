Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MEIYF stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Mercialys has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61.
Mercialys Company Profile
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.