Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $139.25 on Thursday. Airbnb has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $165.00.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.