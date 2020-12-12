CIBC Initiates Coverage on MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

