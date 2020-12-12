CIBC Initiates Coverage on MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.