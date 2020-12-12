RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE RMG opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46. RMG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.60.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 117,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,991.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 711,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,767,426 over the last 90 days.
RMG Acquisition Company Profile
RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.