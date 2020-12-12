RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE RMG opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46. RMG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 117,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,991.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 711,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,767,426 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition by 14.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition by 128.6% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RMG Acquisition by 43.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

