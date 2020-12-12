Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,061,279 shares of company stock valued at $223,614,098. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 619,641 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 562,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 374,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

