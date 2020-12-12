Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

APRN stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.19.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $214,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

