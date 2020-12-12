The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) to “Buy”

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

