FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Nomad Foods Limited Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOMD. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NOMD opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.80. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 336,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

