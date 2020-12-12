Brokers Set Expectations for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

