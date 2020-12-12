Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,057 shares of company stock worth $43,850,222. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $548,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 67.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.