Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CIB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of CIB opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.3201 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bancolombia by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

