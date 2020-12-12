Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE HAE opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after acquiring an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,203,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

