Fortinet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the software maker will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

FTNT stock opened at $128.36 on Thursday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

