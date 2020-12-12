Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

