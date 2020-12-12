Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.90 ($195.18).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of RI stock opened at €158.50 ($186.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €144.33. Pernod Ricard SA has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

