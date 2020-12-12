Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
Featured Story: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.