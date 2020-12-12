Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.