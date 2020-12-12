TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 239,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.