BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of BP opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $92,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 49.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

