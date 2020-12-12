PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 99.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1,825.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PetIQ by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of PETQ opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.06 million, a PE ratio of -34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

