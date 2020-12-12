Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

RGEN stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,853 shares of company stock worth $4,265,945 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

