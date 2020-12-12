Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

