CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.16.
CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.