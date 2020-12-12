CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.16.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

