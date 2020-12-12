II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

IIVI opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,156. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 619,199 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110,860 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

