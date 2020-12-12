WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 17.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WCC opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $74.96.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

