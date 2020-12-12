Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,873,000 after buying an additional 12,556,583 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,391 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,372 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

