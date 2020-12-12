National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

