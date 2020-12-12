National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
NNN stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
