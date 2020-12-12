Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GGAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $8.99 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 410,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 291,527 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 366,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 74,190 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.