Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 808,921 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,202,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,911,000 after buying an additional 794,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after buying an additional 681,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

