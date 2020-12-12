Reviewing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KeyCorp and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 3 11 4 0 2.06 Bank of America 2 7 12 0 2.48

KeyCorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.23, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. Bank of America has a consensus target price of $29.79, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Bank of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and Bank of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.69 billion 2.01 $1.72 billion $1.80 8.80 Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.18 $27.43 billion $2.94 9.72

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. KeyCorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Bank of America has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 16.38% 7.87% 0.76% Bank of America 19.50% 8.00% 0.74%

Summary

Bank of America beats KeyCorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of May 7, 2020, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 39 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

