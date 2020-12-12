Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) vs. Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Critical Comparison

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Energous and Wegener, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wegener 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energous and Wegener’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $200,000.00 387.56 -$38.40 million ($1.27) -1.37 Wegener N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wegener has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Wegener shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Wegener’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -13,071.48% -171.68% -136.99% Wegener N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Energous has a beta of 3.99, suggesting that its share price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wegener has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Wegener Company Profile

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc., designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment. It also provides Unity satellite media receivers, including Unity 552 for private and business television networks; Unity 4600, a digital satellite receiver that is used primarily by program originators to distribute analog and digital programming; and Unity 202 audio receiver for business music providers. In addition, the company offers digital television digital stream processors for cable and telecom headends allowing them to integrate local off-air high definition broadcast television channels and digital programs, and insert them onto their networks; uplink equipment for video and audio distribution; and customized products. It serves business and private networks, broadcast television and program originators, and radio broadcasters through direct sales force, sales representatives, value added resellers, integrators, and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Wegener Corporation is a subsidiary of Novra Technologies, Inc.

