Critical Survey: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) vs. Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akero Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $58.83, suggesting a potential upside of 107.82%. Given Akero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Akero Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A -40.84% -38.33% Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.76 million ($2.90) -9.76 Newron Pharmaceuticals $7.88 million 5.60 -$22.63 million ($1.27) -1.94

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newron Pharmaceuticals beats Akero Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its pipeline of products include Sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome; Evenamide, a first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.