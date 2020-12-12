Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) & Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Head to Head Comparison

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eli Lilly and and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and 0 5 10 1 2.75 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus price target of $169.87, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Risk & Volatility

Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Protagonist Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and $22.32 billion 6.86 $8.32 billion $6.04 26.50 Protagonist Therapeutics $230,000.00 3,579.52 -$77.19 million ($2.98) -7.22

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Eli Lilly and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and 24.01% 166.45% 15.18% Protagonist Therapeutics -438.96% -72.42% -43.87%

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia. In addition, it offers immunology products for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis; oncology products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Eli Lilly and Company primarily has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AC Immune SA; Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation; ImmuNext, Inc.; Avidity Biosciences, Inc.; Duke Clinical Research Institute for the prevention of chronic heart failure and mortality after an acute myocardial infarction; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as an agreement with Junshi Biosciences to co-develop therapeutic antibodies for the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PTG-200 for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

