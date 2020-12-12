The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) versus The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Critical Contrast

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and The Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A The Allstate 10.68% 16.70% 3.35%

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and The Allstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Allstate $44.68 billion 0.71 $4.85 billion $10.43 10.01

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Allstate has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of The Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of The Allstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Seibels Bruce Group and The Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Allstate 0 4 9 1 2.79

The Allstate has a consensus price target of $116.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given The Allstate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Allstate is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

The Allstate beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer product protection plans; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint less dent repair protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information and identity protection. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Life Segment offers traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through direct contact centers, agencies, financial specialists, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

