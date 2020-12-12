Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) & Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Critical Comparison

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cal Dive International and Select Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Energy Services 1 4 3 0 2.25

Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $6.46, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and Select Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Select Energy Services $1.29 billion 0.39 $2.78 million $0.17 28.47

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cal Dive International.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Select Energy Services -30.21% 0.78% 0.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Select Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Cal Dive International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymer slurries, cross linkers, friction reducers, biocides, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping, and integrated and independent oil and gas producers. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

