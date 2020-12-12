Analyzing CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CardioGenics alerts:

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CardioGenics and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CardioGenics and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.74 billion 10.73 -$305.36 million N/A N/A

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CardioGenics and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $121.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Volatility and Risk

CardioGenics has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats CardioGenics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company's portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.