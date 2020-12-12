Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Financial Contrast

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viemed Healthcare and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 DaVita 0 4 2 0 2.33

Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.21%. DaVita has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.45%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than DaVita.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and DaVita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.29 $8.52 million $0.21 41.95 DaVita $11.39 billion 1.07 $810.98 million $5.40 20.06

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Viemed Healthcare. DaVita is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10% DaVita 7.32% 43.99% 5.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

