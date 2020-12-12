Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 23589’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

23589 (NYSE:PRG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 23589 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 23589’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get 23589 alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

PRG opened at $51.98 on Thursday. 23589 has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

About 23589

There is no company description available for PROG Holdings Inc

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for 23589 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23589 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.