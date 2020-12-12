Comparing Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Dot and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.11 billion 2.71 $99.90 million $2.33 24.11 Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Green Dot and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 5 6 0 2.55 Lufax 0 3 4 0 2.57

Green Dot currently has a consensus target price of $55.45, suggesting a potential downside of 1.29%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Green Dot.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 4.01% 7.73% 2.43% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Dot beats Lufax on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload services that allow consumers to add funds at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer to accounts the company issue or manage and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer to accounts; and e-cash remittance services that enable consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. In addition, the company offers prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. Further, it provides mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, and instant payment services. The company markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores, various direct-to-consumer online, tax preparation companies and individual tax preparers, and apps, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform. The company was formerly known as Wincon Investment Company Limited. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

