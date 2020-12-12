Contrasting Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) & Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 2.73 $292.80 million $1.12 12.13

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Modern Cinema Group and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 2 1 2.57

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential downside of 35.61%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Volatility & Risk

Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Modern Cinema Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

