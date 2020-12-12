Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Financial Survey

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07% SeaSpine -30.01% -29.03% -23.20%

This table compares Pro-Dex and SeaSpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 4.47 $6.11 million N/A N/A SeaSpine $159.08 million 2.77 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -7.71

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 0 1 5 0 2.83

SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats SeaSpine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company has development and licensing agreement with restor3d, Inc. to develop 3D-printed interbody devices. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

