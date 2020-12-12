Critical Comparison: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) & Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Warner Music Group and Manchester United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Manchester United 0 1 1 0 2.50

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Manchester United has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Manchester United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warner Music Group and Manchester United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $641.79 million 0.98 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -160.90

Warner Music Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Dividends

Warner Music Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United pays out -180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warner Music Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Manchester United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -11.17% -11.89% -3.44%

Summary

Manchester United beats Warner Music Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, sells, and licenses recorded music in various physical formats, including CDs, vinyl, and DVDs; and digital formats, such as downloads and streaming. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately 1.4 million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios; and operates production music library. In addition, it offers music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; and distribution centers and ventures. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

