Analyzing Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and StealthGas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 3 0 2.60 StealthGas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus price target of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 51.08%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than StealthGas.

Volatility and Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and StealthGas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 0.79 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -11.04 StealthGas $144.26 million 0.62 $2.09 million $0.11 21.45

StealthGas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -43.05% -2.43% -1.51% StealthGas 9.28% 3.09% 1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StealthGas beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 1, 2020, it had a fleet of 49 vessels comprising 45 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 420,527 cubic meters; 3 medium range product carriers with a total capacity of 140,000 deadweight tons (dwt); and 1 Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 115,804 dwt. StealthGas Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.