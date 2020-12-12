Head to Head Review: Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entasis Therapeutics N/A -118.72% -101.52% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entasis Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.71, indicating a potential upside of 235.71%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 10.14 -$43.85 million ($3.33) -0.60 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 426.08 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entasis Therapeutics.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for developing SUL-DUR. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its electrocuetical medical devices are also used for the treatment of inflammation, wounds, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for the treatment central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. The company has a collaboration with the Stanford University sponsored Orthopedic Shoulder and Knee Study to determine the benefits of Endonovo's tPEMF SofPulse on pain, medication levels, and physical function post-operatively. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

