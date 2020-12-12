Sterling Bancorp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 20.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.8% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.