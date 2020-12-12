Analyzing Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and American Spectrum Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.53 billion 15.21 $363.17 million $6.96 24.80 American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and American Spectrum Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 3 7 1 2.82 American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus target price of $149.42, suggesting a potential downside of 13.42%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than American Spectrum Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and American Spectrum Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 29.07% 4.79% 2.66% American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Spectrum Realty has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats American Spectrum Realty on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.2 million RSF of operating properties and 2.8 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.2 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 6.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

American Spectrum Realty Company Profile

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

