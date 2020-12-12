Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 8.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $87.57 and last traded at $91.59. Approximately 5,582,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 1,728,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

Specifically, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at $390,044,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $20,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,272 shares of company stock worth $50,256,304.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.