Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Trading Down 6.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares were down 6.7% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 2,234,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,856,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. Fluor’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fluor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fluor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

