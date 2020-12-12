Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 13.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. Foresight Autonomous traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 106,602,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,813% from the average daily volume of 2,724,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

