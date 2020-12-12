Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.52. Ardelyx shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 31,971 shares.

Specifically, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,942 shares of company stock valued at $940,159. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

