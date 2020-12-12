Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.34. Allied Esports Entertainment shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 72,511 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 87,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Esports Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

